Best Social Media Stocks To Research – February 28th

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, Omnicom Group, and GoDaddy are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate platforms facilitating online interaction, networking, and content sharing. These stocks offer investors exposure to the digital advertising and technology sectors, with performance often tied to user growth, engagement metrics, and trends in digital communication. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,871,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,562. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.12. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,711. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. 3,135,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,929,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $81.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.91.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

GDDY traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $176.01. The company had a trading volume of 791,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.51. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $108.38 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

