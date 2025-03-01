Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 53,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434,467 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,737,360,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $474.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.59 and a 200 day moving average of $557.16. The company has a market cap of $437.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

