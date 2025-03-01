Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 4,214 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after buying an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,579,000 after buying an additional 195,204 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,512,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after purchasing an additional 746,840 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

