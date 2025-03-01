Short Interest in Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Rises By 766.7%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Sagicor Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SGCFF remained flat at $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.
About Sagicor Financial
