SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SEEK Trading Up 0.2 %

SEEK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. SEEK has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

SEEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3049 dividend. This is a positive change from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

