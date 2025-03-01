Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.21 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Read Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.