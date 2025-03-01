Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 255.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Austal Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of AUTLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604. Austal has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.
Austal Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Austal
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.