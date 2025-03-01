60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Short Interest Update

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the January 31st total of 443,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SXTP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

In other 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Geoffrey S. Dow purchased 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $45,491.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.60. The trade was a 60.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,073 shares of company stock valued at $76,966. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SXTP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.81. 41,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,083. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.22.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Featured Articles

