Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires 867 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $98.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,507.55. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,777 shares of company stock worth $17,934,726 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

