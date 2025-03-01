Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a growth of 243.1% from the January 31st total of 97,300 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,855,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,244.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Articles

