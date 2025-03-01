Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Down 67.0% in February

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the January 31st total of 544,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Starbox Group Stock Down 20.0 %

STBX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.14. 2,373,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,297. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Starbox Group has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

