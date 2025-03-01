Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Down 67.0% in February

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the January 31st total of 544,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Starbox Group Stock Down 20.0 %
STBX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.14. 2,373,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,297. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Starbox Group has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $5.28.
About Starbox Group
