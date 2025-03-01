Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,255,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

