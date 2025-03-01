Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 5,111 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40.
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
