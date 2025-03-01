CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Up 631.4% in February

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,000 shares, an increase of 631.4% from the January 31st total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.3 days.

CMOC Group Price Performance

Shares of CMCLF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. CMOC Group has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

About CMOC Group

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

