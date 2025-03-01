CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Up 631.4% in February

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,000 shares, an increase of 631.4% from the January 31st total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.3 days.
CMOC Group Price Performance
Shares of CMCLF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. CMOC Group has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.09.
About CMOC Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CMOC Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.