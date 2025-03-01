Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,850 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

