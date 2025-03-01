Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 875 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $133.09. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $4,639,194. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

