Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 52 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,016.01 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,898.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,607.88. The company has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

