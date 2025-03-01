West Michigan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $622.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $616.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.42 and a 52-week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

