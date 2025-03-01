Providence First Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

