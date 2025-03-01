The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 2.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Boeing by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

BA opened at $174.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.74. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $206.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

