Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121,667 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,491,000 after buying an additional 211,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,343,000 after buying an additional 538,514 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,015,000 after buying an additional 174,673 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,339,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 112,842 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,286,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,717,000 after buying an additional 133,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

