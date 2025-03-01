Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bancorp 34 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCTF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686. Bancorp 34 has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

About Bancorp 34

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.