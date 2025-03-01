Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bancorp 34 Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCTF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686. Bancorp 34 has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.
About Bancorp 34
