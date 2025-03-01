Short Interest in Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Rises By 100.8%

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Altair International Price Performance
Shares of Altair International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 1,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,133. Altair International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
Altair International Company Profile
