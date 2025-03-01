Short Interest in Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Rises By 100.8%

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Altair International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 1,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,133. Altair International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Altair International Corp., a development stage company, operates in the metals and mining, and green technology sectors in the United States. It explores for lithium. The company’s flagship project is the Stonewall project comprising undivided interest in 63 unpatented placer mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, as well as 3 unpatented lode mining claims located in Nevada.

