SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $8.12 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 23,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.11.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $576.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $576.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $542.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

