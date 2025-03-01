Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The company had revenue of $730.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.700 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMRX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,121. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel sold 17,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $139,454.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,272,122.76. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,000. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRX. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

