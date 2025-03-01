7,733 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Sage Investment Counsel LLC

Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sage Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

