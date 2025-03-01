Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of AIRYY remained flat at $12.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.35. Air China has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.95.
Air China Company Profile
