Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of AIRYY remained flat at $12.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.35. Air China has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.