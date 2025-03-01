TPG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

