First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 122.1% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 36.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FSEA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. 22,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

