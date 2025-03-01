US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $188,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $246.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

