US Bancorp DE Has $136.94 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 717,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $136,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 162.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 127,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $176.09 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.