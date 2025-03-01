TPG Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TPG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $237.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.18. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

