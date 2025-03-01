Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 6,087 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 0.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

TJX opened at $124.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

