Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 95,925 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $873,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.1 %

ITW opened at $263.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

