Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,599 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

