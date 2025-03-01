TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ERNZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,459. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

