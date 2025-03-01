S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $534.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

