Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Short Interest Update

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

SCNI remained flat at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.37. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

