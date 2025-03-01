Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Short Interest Update

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
SCNI remained flat at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.37. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $8.92.
About Scinai Immunotherapeutics
