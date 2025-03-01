Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.1% of WR Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $343.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $398.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,857.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,977.21. The trade was a 3.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.