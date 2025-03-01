Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.1% of WR Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
CAT opened at $343.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $398.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,857.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,977.21. The trade was a 3.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.