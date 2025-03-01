Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 82,543 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3,779.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.0% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

