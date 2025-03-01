DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the January 31st total of 479,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DIH Holding US Price Performance

NASDAQ DHAI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,692. DIH Holding US has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.66.

Get DIH Holding US alerts:

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. DIH Holding US had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter.

DIH Holding US Company Profile

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DIH Holding US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIH Holding US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.