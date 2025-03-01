ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and traded as low as $18.28. ARC Resources shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 359,100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 24.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.