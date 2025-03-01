Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Rises By 100.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,618,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,819,000. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF comprises approximately 18.3% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 68.57% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Announces Dividend

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0869 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

