Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Rises By 100.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,618,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,819,000. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF comprises approximately 18.3% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 68.57% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Announces Dividend
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Company Profile
The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
