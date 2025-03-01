Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253.85 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 259.79 ($3.27), with a volume of 9833546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.43).

Ocado Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 334.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (48.91) (($0.62)) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

