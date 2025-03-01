Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Time to Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) traded up 66.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.66.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The stock has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

