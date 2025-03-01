LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.7 million-$58.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.1 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.320 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $8.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.