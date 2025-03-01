Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 2.1% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total value of $2,667,487.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,061.80. The trade was a 58.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,373.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,209.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,378.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

