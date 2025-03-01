Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 25,750 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 656.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $383,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 92,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

