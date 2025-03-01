Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Lowered by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.05. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

