Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 12.2% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $44,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

